Ishimaru Launches Regional Party for Tokyo Election

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Ishimaru, the runner-up in the Tokyo governor race last July, announced Wednesday the launch of a regional political party to field candidates in the election for the capital's assembly this summer.

"We plan to encourage a wide range of people to participate in politics and increase the autonomy and independence of local governments, hoping eventually to revitalize local communities," the former Akitakata mayor in Hiroshima Prefecture said at a press conference in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

Ishimaru heads the party, named the Path to Rebirth, but does not intend to run in the metropolitan assembly election.

According to him, the party will solicit applicants from the public and pick candidates for all 42 electoral districts through document screening and interviewing.

It specifically plans to endorse two candidates in each of districts with four or more assembly seats and one each in districts with fewer seats. Former local government heads and incumbent Tokyo assembly members will be given party tickets ahead of other applicants.

