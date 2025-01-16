30 Years On, Expert Calls for Discussions on Disaster Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--A leading researcher in disaster reduction who experienced the powerful earthquake that hit western Japan 30 years ago has called for discussions on disaster management problems that still remain unresolved.

"It's time to face up to the issues that have been back-burnered and discuss them," said Yoshiteru Murosaki, professor emeritus of disaster prevention planning at Kobe University.

He mentioned poor environments at evacuation centers as one of the problems persisting since the Jan. 17, 1995, quake, which hit hard areas including Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, while noting an improvement in disaster prevention awareness.

Murosaki, who was in neighboring Osaka Prefecture for a conference on the day of the temblor, remembers the shock he had when he returned to Kobe the following day. "It was so bad that I started shedding tears," he said.

Many house were brutally damaged, and the townscape had completely changed. Although he had visited disaster areas and taken pictures as part of his research, he was unable to take photographs of the devastation he was personally a part of.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]