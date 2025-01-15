Premier Li Says China Welcomes Visit by Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that Beijing welcomes a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the country.

China hopes that Ishiba will visit the country at a convenient time, Li said at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with senior Japanese ruling coalition lawmakers.

Li received a letter from Ishiba addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the hourlong meeting with the Japanese lawmakers, including Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and his Komeito counterpart, Makoto Nishida.

The Chinese premier and the Japanese lawmakers confirmed the importance of people-to-people and economic exchanges between the two countries.

Moriyama told Li that in order to promote the exchanges, it is essential to ensure the safety and security of Japanese nationals in China, apparently referring to incidents of Japanese citizens being detained or attacked in the country.

