Spending by Visitors to Japan Hits Record in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Spending by visitors to Japan in 2024 jumped 53.4 pct from the previous year to 8,139.5 billion yen, exceeding 8 trillion yen for the first time ever, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday.

The previous record was 5,306.5 billion yen marked in 2023. The increase was chiefly because of a weaker yen that drove the number of visitors to a record high, as well as a jump in lodging expenses, which made up slightly over 30 pct of the total spending.

Per-visitor spending rose 6.8 pct to 227,242 yen.

Spending by visitors from mainland China accounted for some 20 pct of the total.

In the October-December period, spending by visitors to Japan rose 37.3 pct from a year before to a quarterly high of 2,310.8 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]