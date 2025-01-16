Fuji TV Probing Nakai Scandal with Outside Lawyer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Television Network Inc. has been conducting an investigation with an outside lawyer since last year regarding a reported sex scandal involving television personality Masahiro Nakai, it was learned.

The television broadcaster did not disclose the details of the probe but said Wednesday that it would take appropriate responses based on the investigation result.

Fuji Television has suspended since Sunday its "Dareka to Nakai (someone and Nakai)" program hosted by Nakai.

According to reports by a weekly magazine and others, a Fuji Television employee was involved in the scandal. The company has issued a comment saying that some of the media reports contain things that are not true, and that the employee in question was not involved in any way.

U.S. investment firm Dalton Investments has said that it sent a letter to the broadcaster's parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., on Tuesday, urging it to set up a third-party committee to investigate the matter.

