Honda to Build Luxury Electric SUV in Ohio

New York, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. plans to build the Acura RSX luxury electric SUV at its plant in Ohio, starting late this year, company officials said Wednesday.

The RSX will run on the ASIMO OS, a new operating system that the Japanese automaker newly developed using technology for its ASIMO bipedal humanoid robot, which was retired in 2022.

In North America last year, Honda released the Prologue and the Acura ZDX, electric SUVs jointly developed with General Motors Co. and assembled by the U.S. automaker.

Honda plans to launch its new "0" (zero) Series electric vehicle brand in 2026.

