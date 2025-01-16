Independent Mission of Japan to NATO Launched

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Mission of Japan to NATO said Wednesday it has become independent of the Japanese Embassy in Brussels.

The move is intended to boost security cooperation between Japan and NATO and to promote strategic collaboration among the Indo-Pacific region, Europe and the Atlantic region.

The post of new ambassador of the Mission of Japan to NATO was taken by Osamu Izawa, former ambassador to Senegal, Cabo Verde and Gambia.

Japanese Ambassador to Belgium Masahiro Mikami is no longer serving concurrently as ambassador of the Japanese Mission to NATO.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]