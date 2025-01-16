U.S. Approves Sale of Air-to-Surface Missiles to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Wednesday that it has notified Congress of its approval of the 39-million-dollar sale of air-to-surface standoff missiles and related equipment to Japan.

The move comes in response to the Japanese government’s request to purchase up to 16 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range. The missiles have a range of about 900 kilometers, enabling strikes from beyond enemy firing ranges.

The missiles are expected to be mounted on Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” the U.S. government said in a statement.

