Japan Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan welcomes a Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and announced Wednesday, its top government spokesman said Thursday.

The deal is "an important step toward improving humanitarian conditions and calming the situation (in Gaza), which Japan has been calling for," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

"We appreciate the efforts of the parties concerned to reach the agreement and want it to be implemented sincerely and steadily," Hayashi said.

Japan "will continue to communicate closely with the parties concerned and make diplomatic efforts for the two-state solution and long-term peace and stability in the region," he added.

