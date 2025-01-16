Funai Electric Parent Allowed to Start Bankruptcy Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court this month issued a permission for Funai Group, parent of Funai Electric Co., a failed Japanese audio and video equipment maker, to start bankruptcy procedures, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Thursday.

The court issued the permission on Jan. 7, acting on a request from some creditors of Funai Group, previously called Funai Electric Holdings Co.

Publisher Shuwa System Co., a Funai Group creditor, separately filed for bankruptcy protection for the Funai Electric parent on Jan. 8. Tomokazu Ueda, former president of Funai Electric, serves as president of Shuwa.

