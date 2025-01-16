MUFG Bank Cuts Executive Pay over Customer Asset Thefts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank said Thursday that it will cut compensation for President and CEO Junichi Hanzawa and four other executives over a former employee's alleged massive thefts of customer assets from safe deposit boxes.

Hanzawa and Chairman Naoki Hori will take a 30 pct cut in monthly pay for three months.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. unit on Thursday submitted a report to the Financial Services Agency on its additional measures to prevent any repeat of such thefts, including installing more surveillance cameras and managing spare safe deposit box keys among several employees.

The additional measures will be implemented on top of measures announced by MUFG Bank shortly after the scandal came to light in December.

MUFG Bank will also consider medium- to long-term plans on its safe deposit box operations, given risks such as the bank not being able to keep tabs on the boxes' contents.

