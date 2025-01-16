MUFG Bank to Punish Execs over Customer Asset Thefts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's MUFG Bank said Thursday that it has decided to punish executives including President Junichi Hanzawa for a former employee's alleged massive thefts of customer assets from safe deposit boxes.

Hanzawa will take a 30 pct cut in monthly pay for three months. The core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will also reduce the remuneration of other executives including Chairman Naoki Hori.

On Dec. 16 last year, the Financial Services Agency ordered the bank to submit a report on the massive thefts under the banking law.

Yukari Imamura, the former employee, belonged to the Nerima and Tamagawa branches in Tokyo from April 2020 to October 2024. She managed safe deposit boxes by herself.

Imamura is suspected of opening such boxes without customers' permission and stealing items stored inside repeatedly. The bank dismissed her in November last year.

