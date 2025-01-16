Ishiba Cabinet Approval Inches Up to 28.2 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's cabinet inched up 1.4 percentage points from the previous month to 28.2 pct in January, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate for the Ishiba cabinet was still below 30 pct, remaining in the so-called danger zone. The disapproval rate fell 1.0 point to 40.3 pct.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party for the People led the opposition camp in public support for the first time in the January poll.

When asked about the reasons for supporting the Ishiba cabinet, 11.4 pct of respondents, the largest group, said that there is no one else suitable to be prime minister.

On the other hand, the most common reasons for disapproving of the cabinet were that it is not promising, cited by 22.9 pct, and that Ishiba lacks leadership, cited by 15.8 pct.

