Ex-Nursery Worker Ruled Not Guilty over Girl's Death in 2017

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court Thursday found a former worker of a nursery school not guilty of assaulting and killing a 1-year-old girl in 2017.

Judge Takeshi Okuyama, who presided over the lay-judge trial at Yokohama District Court in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, issued the ruling, rejecting the prosecution's demand for a 10-year prison term for the former worker, Ayako Kaetsu, 49.

The indictment had claimed that Kaetsu caused the girl's death in April 2017 by hitting the back of her head more than once against something hard at the nursery school in the Kanagawa city of Hiratsuka.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]