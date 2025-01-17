Japan's Major Shipping Firms Boosting Cruise Vessel Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Major shipping companies in Japan are boosting their cruise liner operations to meet globally growing demand for trips on luxury ships after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a good opportunity," said Tsunemichi Mukai, president of MOL Cruises Ltd., the cruise ship operating arm of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. "The Japanese cruise industry will be energized."

In December, MOL Cruises put a new luxury liner into service for the first time in 34 years. The 458-passenger Mitsui Ocean Fuji features all-suite cabins, four restaurants, swimming pools and bars, as well as entertainment facilities such as a live performance stage and casino and card game rooms.

The company plans to offer cruise tours using the vessel to South Korea's Busan and places in Japan during the spring holiday season at prices starting from 925,000 yen per person.

This summer, NYK Cruises Co. will begin operating a new cruise liner also for the first time in 34 years.

