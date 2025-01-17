Japan's Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Fall 3 Pct in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan fell by about 3 pct in 2024 from the previous year, marking their second consecutive yearly fall, estimates from four major brewers showed Thursday.

The decline was driven by falling sales of beer-like "third-segment" alcoholic beverages and "happoshu" low-malt quasi-beer products due to liquor tax revisions in October 2023 and higher prices.

Beer sales rose 5 pct thanks to bullish demand from restaurants and a tax reduction. The share of beer in overall beer and quasi-beer sales rose above 55 pct for the first time in 17 years.

In volume, sales by Suntory Spirits Ltd. dipped 3 pct and those by Kirin Breweries Co. fell 2 pct, while sales by Sapporo Breweries Ltd. were flat. In value, sales by Asahi Breweries Ltd. declined 3 pct.

