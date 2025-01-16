Open House to Raise Starting Monthly Salary to 360,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Open House Group Co. has said it will raise the starting monthly salary for new employees joining the company in April this year to 360,000 yen from the current 330,000 yen.

The move comes in response to rising prices and is aimed at securing talented young workers to strengthen the Japanese real estate company's competitiveness in the labor market amid a worsening labor shortage.

The new starting salary will apply to about 430 new employees for general career positions, such as sales personnel and construction engineers, at the group's core unit, Open House Co., and others.

Open House Group had raised the starting monthly salary from 300,000 yen to 330,000 yen in April 2022. The additional salary hike is expected to boost the first-year income of new employees to more than 5 million yen.

As the real estate and construction industries face the aging of personnel with expertise, many companies are improving working conditions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]