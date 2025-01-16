Japan Raises Nankai Trough Megaquake Probability to Some 80 Pct
Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's Earthquake Research Committee has increased its assessed probability of an earthquake with a magnitude of 8 to 9 occurring along the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast within the next 30 years to some 80 pct from 70-80 pct, officials said.
The assessment was updated as of Jan. 1.
When a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Monday, an experts' panel at the Japan Meteorological Agency examined its possible relationship with a Nankai Trough megaquake.
The panel at the time concluded that Monday's earthquake was not a phenomenon that could be considered to have relatively increased the possibility of a Nankai Trough earthquake occurring compared with normal times.
