Nintendo Switch 2 to Be Released in 2025

Kyoto, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. has said it will release the Nintendo Switch 2 game console in 2025, about eight years after the debut of the first Switch.

Details will be disclosed April 2, the Kyoto-based company said Thursday.

In addition to software titles dedicated to the Switch 2 console, those for the first generation can be played.

Nintendo plans to hold hands-on events for the new console globally from April 4 or after. In Japan, the event will take place at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, from April 26 to 27.

The first Switch was released in March 2017. Its sales had totaled 146.04 million units as of the end of September 2024.

