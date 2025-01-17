Yokozuna Sumo Wrestler Terunofuji to Retire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Yokozuna sumo grand champion Terunofuji plans to retire, after claiming 10 tournament titles in the sport's makuuchi top division, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The 33-year-old Mongolian-born wrestler, suffering from pain in both knees and chronic diabetes, fully competed in only two of the six grand tournaments last year. Since becoming yokozuna in September 2021, he was sidelined in 13 of the 21 tournaments.

Terunofuji, the fifth Mongolian-born yokozuna after Asashoryu, Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu, will be the first yokozuna to retire since Hakuho in 2021. Terunofuji, who has already acquired Japanese citizenship, will become a stablemaster after his retirement.

He pulled out of the ongoing New Year's grand tournament on the fifth day on Thursday after falling to 2-2 on Wednesday.

