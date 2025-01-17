Tokyo Couple Face 5th Arrest in Family Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Friday made a fifth arrest of a couple accused of murdering four family members by poisoning, this time on suspicion of life insurance fraud.

Kenichi Hosoya, 43, and his wife, Shiho, 38, are suspected of fraudulently receiving a total of about 26 million yen in life insurance payments for the deaths of three of the deceased family members.

The couple, who run a hotel in Tokyo's Asakusa district, are already suspected of murdering Kenichi's mother Yaeko in January 2018, his older sister Minako in April that year, his father Isamu in June that year, and their second daughter Yoshiki in March 2023.

According to investigative sources, the two are believed to have received the insurance payments for the deaths of Isamu, Yaeko and Minako.

The three were initially believed to have died of illnesses, but suspicions of murder using ethylene glycol, a harmful substance, arose after the police began investigating Yoshiki's death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]