World Bank Keeps 2025, 2026 Global Growth Forecasts Unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The World Bank on Thursday kept its global economic growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026 unchanged from the previous estimates, at 2.7 pct each, while expressing concerns about downside risks linked to policy uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the World Bank raised its 2025 growth projection for Japan by 0.2 percentage point from the June 2024 forecast to 1.2 pct, with zero growth estimated for 2024.

It said that a possible 10 pct hike in U.S. tariffs on all trading partners, which President-elect Donald Trump may adopt, would reduce global growth in 2025 by 0.2 point, and that proportional retaliatory tariffs by trading partners would expand the decline to 0.3 point.

"These impacts could be further amplified if this global rise in trade protectionism were accompanied by heightened policy uncertainty," the World Bank warned.

Japan's economy is seen expanding 1.2 pct in 2025 and 0.9 pct in 2026, "with capital investment firming and consumer spending improving in line with rising wages," it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]