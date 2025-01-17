Brazil Sets "Ikebana" Japanese Flower Arrangement Day

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Brazil has designated Sept. 23 as the day of the "ikebana" traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement under a law, in order to promote environmental awareness.

It is very unusual for any country other than Japan to designate a national commemorative day for ikebana, which embodies coexistence with nature.

Many Brazilians have interest in Japanese culture as their country has 2.7 million Japanese immigrants and descendants, who form the world's biggest Japanese community outside Japan. Over 10 ikebana schools are active in Brazil.

After long debates at the country's parliament, the law was enacted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It came into force Friday as this year marks the 130th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In Japan, June 6 is designated as Ikebana Day.

