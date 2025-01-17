MUFG Bank Pledges to Regain Trust after Customer Asset Thefts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank President Junichi Hanzawa apologized Friday for alleged massive thefts of customer assets by a former employee and pledged to fulfill his responsibility by regaining trust.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Hanzawa expressed apologies to customers and others involved. He also said he will fulfill management accountability by "working to win back trust through serving customers who became victims of the thefts and working to thoroughly implement recurrence prevention measures."

Police arrested former bank employee Yukari Imamura on Tuesday for allegedly stealing cash and gold ingots from customers using spare keys to open their safe deposit boxes without their permission.

Hanzawa said that withdrawing from the safe deposit box business is one "extreme option" MUFG Bank may take in response to the incident, adding he aims to come up with a plan on the business by March.

The bank said Thursday that it will cut Hanzawa's remuneration by 30 pct for three months. Four other executives were also slapped with pay cuts.

