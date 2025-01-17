Yokozuna Terunofuji Announces Retirement as Sumo Wrestler

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mongolian-born yokozuna grand champion Terunofuji, whose real name is Seizan Suginomori, on Friday announced his retirement as a sumo wrestler.

Terunofuji, 33, who has acquired Japanese nationality, will assume the toshiyori post at the Japan Sumo Association and train young wrestlers. He is a member of the Isegahama stable.

"I think I've had a really intense sumo life for 14 years," he told a news conference on the sixth day of the ongoing New Year's grand tournament in Tokyo. "In this tournament, I found myself no longer able to wrestle as I wanted."

After winning his 10th title in the makuuchi top division at the Nagoya grand tournament last July, Terunofuji was completely absent from the autumn and Kyushu tournaments last year due to pain in both knees, where he has old injuries, and chronic diabetes.

He pulled out of the New Year's tournament on the fifth day on Thursday after suffering two losses.

