Japan to Utilize Lessons from 1995 Quake: Govt Spokesman

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan will utilize the lessons from the 1995 earthquake that hit Kobe and other western areas to establish itself as a disaster management-oriented nation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

"In order to become a disaster management-oriented country that gives top priority to human lives and human rights, we hope to make steady progress in efforts to strengthen disaster response, utilizing many valuable lessons learned from repeated disasters" including the 1995 quake, the top government spokesman told a press conference.

Friday marked the 30th anniversary of the 7.3-magnitude temblor, which battered areas in the Hanshin-Awaji region including Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture's capital.

"Passing on memories and lessons is important to prepare for future disasters," Hayashi said, adding that the government will make efforts to spread information.

