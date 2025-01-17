Japanese Foreign Min. Iwaya to Visit U.S. from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that he will visit the United States for five days from Sunday to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump the next day.

Iwaya told a press conference that he will make final arrangements during his U.S. trip for the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump.

He is also seen holding talks with his U.S. counterpart and attending a meeting of foreign ministers from the so-called Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

Tokyo is planning for Ishiba to visit Washington in early February.

"We will communicate well with the next (U.S.) administration so that the upcoming Japan-U.S. summit will be meaningful," Iwaya said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]