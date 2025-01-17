Accountant for LDP's Tokyo Assembly Group Given Summary Indictment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors issued a summary indictment on Friday to an accountant over a political funds scandal involving a group of Liberal Democratic Party members in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office charged Hidekatsu Yajima, a 72-year-old accountant for the LDP group, with violating the political funds control law by failing to book some 35 million yen in funds collected by the group mainly through fundraising parties.

The prosecutors' office did not take action against any member of the LDP group, apparently because the amount of funds each group member failed to report was not necessarily large.

With 30 members, the LDP group is the largest force in the metropolitan assembly. Friday's indictment over the political funds scandal deals an additional blow to the LDP going into an assembly election expected to take place in June.

Already, 10 people, including lawmakers and accountants, were charged with violating the political funds control law in a high-profile slush funds scandal involving the LDP.

