Japan Conveys Serious Concern to Chinese Military Delegation

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's Defense Ministry and Self-Defense Forces have conveyed their serious concern to a delegation from China's military over its increasing activities, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

The move came at Tuesday's meeting between Japanese defense officials, including Taro Yamato, director-general of the ministry's Defense Policy Bureau, and the delegation from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which covers Taiwan and other areas in the East China Sea.

The delegation visited Japan for five days through Friday, during which it inspected the SDF Central Hospital in Tokyo and the Maritime SDF base in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan.

"It is very meaningful to have frank talks and communication at the commander level," Nakatani told a press conference. He suggested that his ministry will consider a visit to China by senior SDF officials.

Nakatani and his Chinese counterpart agreed at a meeting last November on the significance of dialogue and exchanges between the two countries' defense authorities.

