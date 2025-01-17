Fuji TV President Apologizes over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Television Network Inc. President Koichi Minato on Friday apologized over a scandal involving television personality Masahiro Nakai and a woman as an employee of the Japanese TV broadcaster is reportedly involved in the scandal.

"I apologize for the great inconvenience," Minato told a news conference in Tokyo. He said the company will establish an independent committee of lawyers to investigate the matter.

The broadcaster said in a recent statement that a series of reports on the scandal included some false information and that the employee in question was not involved in the matter.

Senior Executive Managing Director Masahito Ishihara told the news conference that the committee will investigate details.

Since late last year, the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine and others have reported that Nakai paid 90 million yen to settle a sexual dispute with a woman in June 2023.

