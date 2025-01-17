Major Japan Firms Pay Record Winter Bonuses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Bonuses paid by major Japanese companies in winter 2024 averaged 891,460 yen, rewriting an all-time high for the first time in five years, the labor ministry said Friday.

The average amount of winter bonuses agreed on by labor unions and employers stood 4.93 pct higher than a year earlier, reflecting the biggest pay hikes in 33 years achieved through the "shunto" spring wage negotiations, a ministry official said.

The average went up year on year in 18 of 21 industry sectors. In particular, it jumped 22.99 pct in the machinery industry and 13.02 pct in the service sector.

On the other hand, workers at food and tobacco companies were paid 16.76 pct less on average and those at financial firms including insurers 7.77 pct less.

The ministry analyzed available data from a total of 324 companies each with capital of at least 1 billion yen and a labor union having 1,000 or more members.

