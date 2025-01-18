Ishiba Pledges Steady Compensation to Forced Sterilization Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has stressed the government's resolve to steadily pay compensation to victims of forced sterilization conducted under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.

He made the promise during a meeting with those including victims who sued the government over the matter at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday, when a law on compensation to forced sterilization victims took effect.

"The government's responsibility is extremely grave, and I sincerely reflect on it and apologize again to you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"We must not repeat human rights violations that destroy the dignity of individuals," Ishiba said.

Noting that the government set up a relevant task force comprising all cabinet ministers and drew up an action plan for eradicating prejudice and discrimination against people with disabilities, Ishiba said, "It is our mission to create a society in which both people with and without illness or disabilities can live together without being separated."

