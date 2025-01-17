Over 95 Pct in Japan Feel Higher Prices: BOJ Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--More than 95 pct of people in Japan feel prices have increased over the past year, a survey by the Bank of Japan showed Friday.

The share of respondents who felt higher prices compared with a year before rose to 95.1 pct in the latest December survey from 94.7 pct in September.

The survey showed that 85.7 pct of respondents think prices will rise over the next year, up from 85.6 pct.

Respondents felt prices rose 17.0 pct on average over the past year, the fastest pace of increase since September 2006 when comparable data became available, up from 14.5 pct in September.

The survey found that respondents expect prices to rise 11.5 pct on average over the next year, up from 10.0 pct.

