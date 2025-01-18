Japan Coast Guard Launches Emergency Video Reporting System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard on Saturday launched the "Live 118" system, which will allow its staff to receive smartphone videos of maritime incidents and accidents taken by callers and send them footage of life-saving techniques and other emergency response measures.

After receiving an emergency report on an accident or incident, the JCG sends a URL of a dedicated website to the caller's smartphone via a short message service, enabling the caller to access the site to get necessary information.

The JCG created nine types of videos that would be sent to callers, including those showing ways to treat burns, stop bleeding and remove foreign objects from the airway.

"We hope the new system will help raise the life-saving rate," a JCG official said.

The JCG conducted an exercise at its headquarters in Tokyo ahead of the launch of the Live 118 system, based on a scenario that someone on a pleasure boat fell ill suddenly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]