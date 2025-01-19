Japan PM Ishiba Visits Osaka Expo Venue

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday visited the venue of the 2025 World Exposition slated to be held in the western Japan city of Osaka for six months from April 13.

He exchanged opinions with Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, on the progress in the construction of pavilions and other issues related to the event.

It is the first time for Ishiba to visit the Expo venue on the artificial island of Yumeshima since he took office last October.

Ishiba inspected a massive ring-shaped roof, one of the world's largest wooden structures and a symbol of the Expo, as well as a guesthouse that will welcome dignitaries from around the world and the Japan Pavilion, where the Japanese government will exhibit items and technologies from the host Asian country.

Through the visit to the Expo venue, the prime minister aims to boost the level of excitement at a time when the momentum remains weak less than three months to go until the Expo opening. Sales of advance tickets, for example, have been sluggish, standing at 7.5 million, just over 50 pct of the target, as of Jan. 8.

