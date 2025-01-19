Japan-S. Korea Ties Remain Important: PM Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Sunday stressed the continued importance of relations between Tokyo and Seoul, following the arrest earlier in the day of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration last month.

"I want to reconfirm that Japan-South Korea relations will remain important even if there is a change of government and no matter who leads the government," Ishiba said in a television debate program.

On his first meeting with incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, which may take place in early February, Ishiba said that a concrete schedule has not been decided yet. But he added that a rough timing for the possible bilateral summit is being discussed.

Regarding a plan by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. to acquire United States Steel Corp., the Japanese leader said, "We will fully explain what we are planning to do about job creation."

Trump, who is set to take office Monday, and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden both oppose the planned acquisition.

