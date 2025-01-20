Japan Foreign Chief Iwaya Arrives in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrived in Washington on Sunday to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Monday.

Iwaya is also expected to hold a meeting with Marco Rubio, Trump's pick for secretary of state, as part of moves to lay the groundwork for a U.S. visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba possibly in early February.

It will be the first time for a Japanese foreign minister to attend a U.S. presidential inauguration ceremony. Iwaya will participate in Monday's ceremony at the invitation of the Trump side.

With Rubio's appointment as secretary of state likely to be approved by U.S. Congress soon, coordination is underway to schedule the meeting between Iwaya and the new U.S. foreign chief for Tuesday.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India is also expected to take place.

