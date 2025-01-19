Mizuho Stops Accepting New Applications for Safe Deposit Box

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank has stopped accepting new customers for its safe deposit box services in principle, partly in the wake of a high-profile theft case at rival MUFG Bank, it was learned Sunday.

The major Japanese bank took the step at all outlets around the country Thursday, informed sources said. Mizuho Bank will continue its safe deposit box services for existing customers.

Mizuho Bank is the first to have stopped accepting new safe deposit box customers among the country's three megabanks. The other two are MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Mizuho Bank basically plans not to install safe deposit boxes at branches it will open in the future.

The bank decided on the latest move based on customer needs and circumstances surrounding the safe deposit box business, an informed source said.

