Japan Department Stores Look at Unorthodox Valentine's Day Treats

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Amid the global cocoa shortage, department stores in Japan are focusing more on unorthodox items, even curry, than chocolate candies to meet Valentine's Day customer demand this year.

Giving chocolates to express love or gratitude is a Feb. 24 norm. But according to a pastry shop owner, the total costs for chocolate products, including those for packing materials, "have doubled."

To overcome the challenge, department stores are diversifying Valentine's Day treat lineups.

During Jan. 31-Feb. 24, Matsuya Co.'s Ginza store in Tokyo's Chuo Ward will offer "Mole Sauce Curry" featuring chocolate roux mixed with Mexico's traditional mole sauce and steamed cacao bean rice. The dish, priced at 1,430 yen, will be cooked and served at the store.

Takashimaya Co. is doubling its range of bakegoods with chocolate, including "Sable au Chocolat" cookies and rose-shaped madeleines with chocolate on top from famous Spanish chocolate shop Cacao Sampaka.

