Paris Grand Sumo Tournament Set for June 2026

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association said Sunday that a grand sumo tournament will take place in Paris on June 13-14, 2026.

It will be the third such event in the French capital and the first since 1995.

A grand tournament is slated to be held in London in October this year.

"We will make all-out preparations so that we can convey as much as possible the attractions of Japan's traditional culture of sumo and a magnificent atmosphere from the sumo ring to people in France and help them enjoy the tournament," Hakkaku, head of the association governing professional sumo and former yokozuna grand sumo champion, told a press conference at the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall in Tokyo.

Wrestlers in the makuuchi top division will take part in the Paris event.

