2-Day Unified University Entrance Exams End

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--This year's two-day unified university entrance examinations in Japan ended Sunday.

On the second day, applicants took exams on science and math, as well as informatics, a new subject, which asks test-takers questions including on programming. About 301,900 people took the informatics exam, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

A total of four cases of cheating were confirmed over the two days.

In the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, a test-taker was found to have written a formula on the desk during the math exam. Some test-takers in the central prefecture of Fukui and the western prefectures of Osaka and Kochi did not follow staff personnel's instructions regarding the start or end of exams.

No cheating involving the use of an electronic device was confirmed.

