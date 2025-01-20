Sponsors Stop Airing Commercials on Fuji TV after Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sponsors have successively suspended the airing of their commercials on Fuji Television Network Inc. following a reported sex scandal involving TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The companies are believed to have taken into account reports by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine and others that an employee of the Japanese TV broadcaster was involved in the scandal.

Nissan Motor Co. suspended its commercials on the popular TV anime series “Sazae-san” aired by Fuji Television from Sunday. The automaker also plans to replace its commercials on other programs of Fuji Television with public service announcements by Advertising Council Japan.

Seven & i Holdings Co. decided to replace the commercials of convenience store unit Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Fuji Television with public service announcements starting Monday afternoon.

McDonald’s Co. (Japan) also plans to suspend its commercials on Fuji Television from Monday, while Sapporo Breweries Ltd.'s commercials have been suspended since Friday evening.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]