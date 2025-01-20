Orix to Sell Stake in Indian Renewable Energy Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese financial group Orix Corp. said Monday it will sell its 20 pct stake in equity method affiliate Greenko Energy Holdings, which operates a renewable energy business in India, for 1,462 million dollars.

While selling the stake to a subsidiary of a company established by Greenko's founder, Orix will underwrite convertible bonds totaling 731 million dollars to be issued by an affiliate of the company.

Orix plans to complete the transactions by the end of March after taking necessary procedures. It expects to gain about 96.5 billion yen from the transactions, assuming an exchange rate of 156.46 yen per dollar.

Orix acquired the Greenko stake in March 2021.

