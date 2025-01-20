Japan Convenience Store Sales Hit Record High in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan hit a record high of 11,795.3 billion yen on an all-store basis in 2024, marking the fourth straight year of growth, the Japan Franchise Association said Monday.

Demand was brisk from visitors to Japan. Soft drinks and other products sold well amid an extended period of hot weather.

The number of stores was 55,736 as of the end of 2024, up by 23 from a year before.

On a same-store basis, sales in 2024 grew 1.1 pct from the previous year. The number of customers increased 0.9 pct thanks to an expansion of low-price products and offers of discount coupons. The average purchase amount per person went up 0.2 pct to 725.5 yen.

In December alone, same-store sales slid 1.2 pct from a year before to 1,000.8 billion yen, the first drop in 13 months. In December 2023, sales expanded as some local governments issued gift certificates for residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]