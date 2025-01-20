Japan National Wealth Hits Record 4,158 T. Yen at End of 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s national wealth grew for the eighth straight year to hit a record high in 2023, thanks to rises in land and stock prices, a Cabinet Office estimate showed Monday.

The country’s net assets, or the value of properties, cash, deposits, stocks and other assets in the country minus that of loans and other debts, totaled 4,158.4 trillion yen at the end of 2023, up 4.1 pct from a year before.

Of the total, households accounted for a record 2,965.1 trillion yen, up 3.7 pct, marking the fifth consecutive year of growth, boosted by rising stock and land prices.

Net assets of central and local governments surged 44.2 pct to 258.8 trillion yen as the appraised value of social infrastructure such as roads increased, reflecting higher material prices.

Financial institutions, including banks and securities companies, saw their net assets expand 32.3 pct to 124.9 trillion yen as stock prices rose amid the yen’s weakening.

