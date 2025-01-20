Sponsors Pull Commercials on Fuji TV after Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--About 50 companies had announced the suspension of their commercials on Fuji Television Network Inc. as of Monday evening, following a report that an employee of the Japanese broadcaster played a role in a sex scandal involving TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The companies included Toyota Motor Corp., East Japan Railway Co., KDDI Corp., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Seven & i Holdings Co. and Shiseido Co.

Fuji Television has been criticized for not giving sufficient explanation on the matter in a press conference Friday.

At the press conference, Fuji Television President Koichi Minato declined to disclose details, saying the broadcaster would leave the matter to an investigative committee to be established. The company limited the briefing to members of a press club comprising major newspapers and news agencies in principle.

Companies that pulled their commercials said that Fuji Television had not fulfilled its accountability and that it could not be considered to have given an adequate explanation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]