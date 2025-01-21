Service, Tourism Workers to Demand 6 Pct Pay Hike in “Shunto”

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Federation of Service and Tourism Industries Workers’ Unions plans to demand a record pay hike of 6 pct including regular raises in this year’s “shunto” spring wage negotiations.

The plan, announced Monday, was adopted at a central committee meeting Friday.

Amid severe labor shortages, the federation will emphasize the importance of improving working conditions to realize a medium-term annual salary target of 5.5 million yen for industry workers aged 35.

For contract employees and part-timers, the federation aims to raise their average wages by 6 pct.

Besides, the organization will call on companies to create manuals and set up consultation desks for employees as measures against customer abuse of workers.

