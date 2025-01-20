Japan to Disclose Names of Malicious AI Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to introduce a bill that would allow it to disclose the names of businesses using artificial intelligence to engage in malicious activities, such as crimes and human rights violations, officials said Monday.

The planned legislation on dealing with the risks of AI and boosting Japan’s international competitiveness on the technology is expected not to include penalties. The government aims to submit the bill to parliament next month.

The bill states that the government can investigate malicious cases that cannot be handled by existing laws and regulations. Based on the results of probes, the government will be able to give direct guidance and advice to businesses and then publicly announce their names.

The legislation also includes raising public awareness and ensuring user safety. The government is considering obliging AI operators to cooperate with it by providing information.

Investigations under the law would cover cases that could lead to crimes such as cyberattacks and fraud as well as human rights violations such as the promotion of discrimination.

