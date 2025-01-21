Russia Marks 100 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Russian foreign ministry issued a statement on Monday marking the 100th anniversary the same day of the signing of the Japan-Soviet basic treaty, which revived diplomatic relations between the two countries after a hiatus due to the Russian Revolution.

In the statement, the Russian ministry stressed that even neighboring countries that have been at odds for a long time can reach an agreement to normalize their relations.

The statement may be intended to encourage Japan, which has imposed sanctions on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, to make a compromise to improve its ties with Russia.

The Russian ministry said that there are still reasonable politicians in Japan who realize how harm Japan's alleged anti-Russian policy is, and signaled Russia's readiness to respond to any moves by Japan to stop its sanctions and resume dialogue.

