LDP, Komeito Ask for CDP's Cooperation on FY 2025 Budget

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, asked the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday to cooperate in enacting the government's fiscal 2025 draft budget.

At a meeting of the three parties' policy leaders, the ruling bloc briefed the CDP on the budget and government-sponsored bills to be submitted to the ordinary parliamentary session from Friday and asked for the party's understanding.

The CDP demanded that its proposal for free lunches at public elementary and junior high schools nationwide be realized. The party also said it will request a revision of the budget during the Diet session.

The three parties agreed to hold talks regularly.

"We are eager to make the Diet a place for ruling and opposition parties to have thorough discussions about policies," LDP policy head Itsunori Onodera said during the three-party meeting.

